Mississippi’s new governor inheriting troubled prison system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republican Tate Reeves will face immediate challenges as the new governor of Mississippi. One problem is an understaffed prison system that was recently rocked by deadly violence.
Reeves is being inaugurated Tuesday at the state Capitol. He will succeed Republican Phil Bryant, who has served two terms.
The 45-year-old Reeves has been lieutenant governor for eight years. In the November election, he defeated Democrat Jim Hood, who was the state’s four-term attorney general.
Reeves was Mississippi’s 32nd lieutenant governor. He becomes the 65th governor. He is keeping some state agency directors and will replace others.
