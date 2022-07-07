JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s abortion ‘trigger’ law went into effect on Thursday, July 7.

The state’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO), will no longer perform abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

The Pink House was open on Thursday to see patients for medical checkups.

Dr. Cheryl Hamlin, who travels from Boston to Jackson to perform abortions, said, “I think when I first started coming down here, it was exciting. I felt like I was doing something kind of rogue and never expected this day back then. I thought I would do it for a couple of years then pass it on to somebody else.”

Protesters from both sides of the abortion debate were outside the clinic on Thursday.

“He (God) called me to do this. He called me to do this about 38 years ago. I was here when this place was opened. The first day it was open, 27 years ago, and it was just a calling from God to come out here and try to intervene, try to talk to ladies and save as many babies as we could,” said Doug Lane, who opposes abortion.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted about the ‘trigger’ law taking effect. He said, “Today we wake up in a state where the church doors are open and the abortion clinic’s doors are closed. All the Glory to God the Father! Amen!”

In Dobbs, we asked the Supreme Court to return abortion policymaking to the people. Today, in Mississippi, for the first time in many years, the will of the people as expressed through their elected legislators, is no longer held up in a court and will go into effect. Now, we must all work together to strengthen the safety net that women need not only for healthy pregnancies, but also as they build families where both they and their children thrive. We need our laws to reflect our compassion for these women and their children. It is time for an open and frank dialogue about issues like: the affordability and accessibility of childcare, child support enforcement that requires fathers be equally responsible for their children, workplace policies like maternity and paternity leave, streamlining adoption, and improving foster care. It is time not just to talk about these issues, but to take action on them. Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.)

As the debate continues within the law community, there is some pushback in Mississippi. Two district attorneys, including Hinds County D.A. Jody Owens, said they will not prosecute anyone who provides or seeks abortions.