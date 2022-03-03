JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to show support for Ukraine, Mississippians have started buying flags.

Workers at A Complete Flag Source off of I-55 in Jackson said they’re almost sold out of Ukraine flags. They said business picked up last weekend with people coming in to buy flags to hand in their homes, churches and office buildings.

Brenda McIntyre, the owner of the store, said there are a handful of Ukraine flags left in the store, but more are on the way.

“We’ve had a good a good bit of interest. People telephoning, coming in the store, wanting the Ukraine flag, which we had some but never enough. So, it’s been… it was brisk on Saturday. And since then, it’s really picked up,” she said.

McIntyre said within the last few days, one man came in and bought all of their smaller Ukraine flags.

The store is expected to receive a new shipment of flags by early next week.