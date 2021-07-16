Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, many of us enjoy our pearly white beaches here along the Gulf Coast, but one local group is concerned about what is under the water. They are diving in, to tackle the trash problem in Northwest Florida waters.

The group is called The Divers Down Pollution Project. This group is only a year old. It started with just three guys who wanted to clean up the waterways and has grown to hundreds of people. Members of the group scuba dive to pick up trash. The group picked up 35,000 pounds of trash this year.