JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment.

MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility standards at the start of each federal fiscal year. The increased percentage will vary depending on household circumstances.

As determined by federal guidelines, SNAP benefits, eligibility, and deduction levels will increase as a result of inflation.

Courtesy: MDHS

“Over 420,000 Mississippians will experience increased services to provide for their daily nutritional needs while relieving stress on the family budget,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS.

To check eligibility or apply for SNAP benefits, click here. Mississippians may also submit applications to their home county’s Department of Human Services office.