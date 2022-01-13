Mississippi Senate passes bill to create medical marijuana program

Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, answers a lawmaker’s question on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act during a meeting of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate passed a bill to create a medical marijuana program, according to the Associated Press.

Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day. The bill will now go to the House for consideration.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said that amount is too large, and he believes it would lead to widespread recreational use of the drug. He wants legislators to revise the bill.

A voter approved initiative was struck down last year by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

After the court ruling, a Republican-led group of legislators spent months negotiating to create a medical marijuana program with the hope that Reeves would call the House and Senate into special session to put it into law during the fall. Reeves never called a special session.

