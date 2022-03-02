JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate passed a $230 million teacher pay raise plan.

“The future of Mississippi is in our children and those who educate them,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “Giving teachers a raise continues to be a priority for the Senate.”

Under the legislation, teachers would receive a $4,800 raise on average through the base pay salary schedule after a two-year phase in. Class A, baccalaureate-degreed teachers would start at $40,000.

All teachers would also receive $500 step increases at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching.

At Years 5, 10, 15, and 20, teachers would receive a larger increase based on their certification:

Class A teachers (baccalaureate) would receive $1,325

Class AA teachers (master’s degree) would receive $1,425

Class AAA (specialist) would receive $1,525

Class AAAA (doctoral) would receive $1,625

At 25 years of service, teachers would receive an increase of $2,500. Teacher assistants would receive a $2,000 raise under the bill.