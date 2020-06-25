Mississippi Secretary of State says people should vote on state flag change

(WKRG) — Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement Wednesday, saying in part that the people of the state should vote on any changes made to the state flag.

“After weighing it all, I still believe the people of Mississippi should have the power to decide on the future of our state flag,” Watson said. “By putting it on the ballot, Mississippians retain the power to do more than just talk about this highly-emotional issue; they have the opportunity to stand up and let their voice be heard.”

Read his full statement below:

“As someone who was born and raised in Mississippi, I’ve witnessed the evolution of the state flag debate from almost every angle. I’ve heard all of the proposals from the Legislature and read countless statements from people who feel passionately about keeping our current state flag and those who feel passionately about changing it. After weighing it all, I still believe the people of Mississippi should have the power to decide on the future of our state flag. Once the Legislature handed the voters the authority to choose our flag in 2001, any option other than allowing them to vote again would be usurping that authority. The flag represents the place we all call home, so every one of us should have a voice in the decision to keep it or change it. By putting it on the ballot, Mississippians retain the power to do more than just talk about this highly-emotional issue; they have the opportunity to stand up and let their voice be heard. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson

