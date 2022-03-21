GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Greene County School District and George County School District have announced they will be closing school early Tuesday ahead of severe weather.

According to a Facebook post made by officials of the Greene County School District, They will be dismissing school at noon on Tuesday, March 22.

The Greene County School District has been in contact with Emergency Management Officials and closely monitoring tomorrow’s predicted severe weather forecast. In order that all buses and students can get home safely, Greene County Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. (noon). Additionally, there will also be no after school tomorrow, March 22nd. We appreciate your understanding and hope that everyone stays safe during this time. George County School District

Officials with the George County School District also made a post on Facebook about early dismissal for Tuesday.

Due to the threat of inclement weather in our area, the George County School District has made the decision to dismiss school early on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, for all staff and students. School buses will begin their dismissal routes from George County High School and George County Middle at 1 p.m. Elementary Schools will begin bus dismissals at approximately 1:15 p.m. Due to this early dismissal time, be advised that your student will be arriving home earlier than usual. Car riders will begin dismissal at approximately 1 p.m. Individual schools will communicate specific dismissal times to parents. We encourage you to monitor current weather conditions for your area and stay safe. As always, student and staff safety is out top priority. We appreciate your continued support. George County School District

WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth said some storms will roll in in the afternoon Tuesday but the main line of storms will move in around 9 p.m.