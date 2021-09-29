Mississippi requests Major Disaster Declaration from president due to Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders have requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden for public assistance and individual assistance due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm made landfall Sunday, August 29, 2021, near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed eight tornadoes formed in Mississippi due to the tropical cyclone. Ida caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and power grids; and killed three people.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the state is requesting individual assistance for the following eight counties: Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson.

In those counties, 11 homes were destroyed, 57 homes have major damage and 377 homes have minor damage.

At this time, 19 counties met their thresholds with an estimated total of approximately $22.5 million worth of damage. The counties included in the request for public assistance are: Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pearl River, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.

The president must approve the request for federal assistance to become available to local and county governments and certain nonprofits.