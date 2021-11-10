Mississippi repairs, reopens highway that collapsed in Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has finished repairing a section of highway that collapsed during torrential rainfall brought by Hurricane Ida.

The part of state Highway 26 reopened Wednesday near Lucedale. Two people were killed and nine were injured Aug. 30 as seven vehicles plunged into a deep pit that opened up on the dark, rural stretch of road. One of the injured people died in a hospital Sept. 11.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded a $1.8 million repair contract in October. Transportation Commissioner Tom King says a construction company met the department’s goal of getting the highway back open safely and quickly.

