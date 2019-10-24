JACKSON, Miss (CNN) — Mississippi has opened its first ever LGBTQ medical care clinic.
It’s part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The center opened a mental health facility for the local LGBTQ community four years ago.
Now activists say it’s time to care for physical needs of the community too.
The State Director for Human Rights Campaign of Mississippi, Rob Hill, says sometimes discussing personal health problems can be uncomfortable for people in the LGBTQ community.
Rob Hill —
“This is a place that LGBTQ people know that they can talk about everything, that there’s a competency that’ll be there with the doctors, with the staff around the issues that LGBTQ face.”
The clinic offers wellness visits, hormone treatments, genger affirmative medicine, STD treatment and more.
Mississippi opens first LGBTQ medical care clinic
JACKSON, Miss (CNN) — Mississippi has opened its first ever LGBTQ medical care clinic.