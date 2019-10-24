Mississippi opens first LGBTQ medical care clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) -- Manufacturing workers in Alabama total more than 270,000, representing more than 13% of the state’s workforce. The demand for those workers is increasing.

Manufacturing jobs are becoming more and more prevalent in the state's future and robots like these were build by students in the two year college system. Robert Jackson, an instructor at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery, is leading a group of students through what he calls his room of robotics.