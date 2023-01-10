GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A veteran George County supervisor has returned to the president’s post for 2023.

District 2 Supervisor Kelly Wright was elected to the position by the other four board members during the county’s annual business meeting.

Wright, a farmer and small business owner, previously served as the board president from 2004 to 2015. Since then, board members have opted to cycle the position and duties of the presidency to a different board member each year. Frankie Massey, District 1, held the post for 2022.

Wright was first elected to the board in 2003, representing the Agricola, Howell, Movella and Pine Level communities of district two.

District 3 Supervisor Larry McDonald was appointed the board’s vice president.

The board has a busy year of plans ahead. A contractor is expected to be brought on later this month to build a new Agricola Community Center. Construction on Beesley Road Bridge Replacement and a new Merrill Bridge construction is scheduled during the first half of the year.

Part of the county’s COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government will complete a new county coroner’s office and sewer expansion project by February. About $4 million will remain available for the supervisors to decide how to spend by the end of 2026.

Wright will be the final president of the current term in office. All county offices will be on the ballot in the fall general election.