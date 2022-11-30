LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A series of events are on tap this winter at the Lucedale-George County Public Library.

Monday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. – Painting & Hot chocolate: “Winter is here and it’s time to sit down and relax. What better way to do so than with a nice cup of hot chocolate during the holiday season! Join us in the library meeting room and relax with hot chocolate while you paint a Christmas scene. This program is intended for adults 17 and up. Seating is limited!”

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. – Who grew my soup?: “Ann Howard, MS Farm Bureau George County Women in Agriculture, will present the program Who Grew My Soup for adults. There will be crafts and snacks provided by George County Farm Bureau. Those attending will learn about Mississippi grown vegetables and facts of nutritional values. This program includes soup recipes provided by Mississippi Farm Bureau Women in Agriculture. Ann Howard has been with the Farm Bureau/Mississippi Federation of Women in Agriculture for five years. She also works for the Mississippi State Extension Service. She has been with them for seventeen years.”

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. – How to purchase a Christmas Tree you can plant: “Do you wonder what trees are best to put up for Christmas? How to find a tree you can plant afterwards? Then this program is for you. Ann Howard, Farm Bureau/ Mississippi Federation of Women in Agriculture, will present this free program in the library meeting room. She will talk about trees to use for Christmas Trees that you can plant after Christmas is past. This program is intended for 6th grade and under.”