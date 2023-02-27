MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — A study by SmartAsset.com has released information on what it takes to be in the top 1% in every state in the United States. Mississippi was ranked as one of the states with the lowest income threshold.

According to the report, residents of Mississippi must make $383,100 to be in the top 1% of the state. Residents in the top 5% make $181,100 in a year. The average tax rate for the top 1% is 22.47% and 17.89% for the top 5%.

As it relates to other states, Mississippi ranks 49th in the income threshold. Connecticut ranked first for the highest income threshold, followed by Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and California. Alabama was ranked 45th in the income threshold and Florida was ranked eighth in the income threshold.