GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Communities throughout south Mississippi could begin major improvement projects soon with federal money.

$47.4 million is coming to Forrest, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar and Pearl River counties from earmarks made in the federal spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23.

An additional $9.3 million was allocated to statewide initiatives that could benefit the southern and coastal region.

The 4,000-page bill totaled $1.7 trillion and will keep the federal government operating through Sept. 30, 2023.

$15.3 billion in earmarks were allocated to 7,200 projects proposed by members of Congress for their home states. The wording for these expenses were all included in attachments that made up an additional 2,000 pages of text.

Data from Bloomberg Government shows the $321.2 million earmarked by Mississippi’s Congressional delegation is the 19th highest among all U.S. states and territories while the Magnolia state is the 35th most populous. California ($1.3BN), Texas ($794.5M) and Alabama ($777.9M) had the highest shares.

The $22.2 million earmarked by Rep. Steven Palazzo for the 13 counties in his Congressional district was slightly below the average $23.9 million requested by each of the 332 lawmakers that asked for project funding. 109 members did not make any earmarks.

The largest shares coming to south Mississippi are:

$10 million to construct a new aeromedical evacuation training facility at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi

$3.6 million to construct a new facility for the Pearl River County Hospital

$3 million to establish an advanced energy validation and demonstration site at the University of Southern Mississippi

A full break-down of earmarked projects in south Mississippi included in the bill:

Three of the four members of Mississippi’s delegation to the House of Representatives voted against the bill in what was a mostly party line vote. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D- Bolton), the state’s only democrat in the House voted in favor.

Sen. Wicker voted in favor of the bill in the Senate, which passed 68-29. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith casted a vote in opposition.

Not all of the requests from south Mississippi made it in the final bill.

Community project funding proposals submitted by Hyde-Smith, Palazzo and Wicker that weren’t included in the bill include: