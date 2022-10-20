PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The City of Pascagoula was put under a boil water notice Thursday morning. A news release from the city said a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment plants had been damaged.

The boil water notice was issued “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release. The city said repairs were being made “as quickly as possible.”

The city said some residents might see low water pressure as a result of the water pump damage. The city said it is waiting a clear water treatment sample before lifting the boil water notice.