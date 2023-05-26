GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The family of a man killed in a January shooting in Greene County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged shooter.

Logan Wainwright, 22, of Mount Vernon, Ala., was killed at his girlfriend’s home on Old Hwy 63N, between Fork Road and Beck Cave Road, on Saturday, Jan. 28, Greene Co. deputies said.

Investigators believe Michael Holder, 37, waited at the home of his ex-wife until she arrived with Wainwright. Witnesses told deputies Holder allegedly came from inside the home with an AK-47 rifle and shot multiple times through the front windshield of Wainwright’s car, killing him.

“He wanted to be a family man,” Pamela Wainwright-Yancey, Logan’s mother, told WKRG in February. “He wanted kids. He just— he’ll never have that opportunity. I’ll never have the opportunity of being able to see grandbabies from him. And that’s all he ever wanted was to be a daddy. He said ‘mom I want to be a good daddy as my daddy was to me.’”

Holder was treated for gunshot wounds and later arrested and charged with premeditated murder. He is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

The wrongful death lawsuit argues Wainwright was defenseless as Holder shot him multiple times in front of witnesses, causing his premature death. It seeks $10 million in damages. Holder denies all of the accusations. Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson granted his motion for a preliminary injunction to halt liquidation of assets last week while the murder case continues.

“I just don’t want this swept under the rug,” Wainwright-Yancey said. “I don’t want a slap on the wrist. I want justice for my child. He’s not here to speak for himself no more. So it’s my place to have to take that and make sure that he gets justice.”

No court date is set for the murder charges.