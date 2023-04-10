JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — New registries for people convicted of abusing vulnerable persons or misusing public funds will soon be established in Mississippi.

Senate Bill 2652 creates the Mississippi Vulnerable Person Abuse Registry, containing the name of any individual who has been convicted of the crime of abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable person.

The law requires the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) to set the rules by which it will add people to the registry, notify each person of their inclusion and how, if by any means, the individual can be removed from the list.

The registry will be accessible to care facilities when hiring employees. Members of the public may ask DPS to review the registry for a specific person if they are screening them to be a caretaker of a vulnerable person.

Vulnerable person is defined as a person 18 years of age or older, or any minor whose ability to perform the normal activities of daily living, or to provide for his or her own care, protection from abuse, neglect, exploitation or improper sexual contact, is impaired due to:

mental, emotional, physical, or developmental disability or dysfunction

brain damage

the infirmities of aging

The term “vulnerable person” also includes residents or patients, regardless of age, in a care facility.

“It is a tool all Mississippians can use to care for their loved ones and a new tool for law enforcement to ensure justice for vulnerable adults,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “This law shines a light on darkness and plays a critical role in protecting those we love.”

Senate Bill 2420 creates a state registry of people convicted of crimes that involves the embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds.

The list must include the offender’s full legal name and any aliases and their date of birth, but may not use their physical address.

Offenders will be removed from the list five years after their conviction or release from state custody, if applicable, as long as they have paid all fines and restitution. Offenders can apply to have their name removed earlier if they have met all terms of their sentence.

The bill also adds language to state code restricting any public office from hiring individuals who appear on the registry for any position in accounting, registrar, or office where monies are collected or received directly from customers.

Governor Tate Reeves signed both bills into law during the recently adjourned legislative session. The Public Funds Offender Registry will need to be publicly available online by July 1, 2024. No date was mandated for the Vulnerable Person Abuse Registry to be created.