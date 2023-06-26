MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) – A week after a strong tornado cut a path across Moss Point residents are still cleaning up, but volunteers are making the job a little easier.

“I grew up in this house my whole life and my dad used to tell me go get in the front bathroom if anything ever happens, so my daughter and I got up without shoes on and went in there and it came through just like everybody says. It was like a freight train,” said Beth Smith.

Smith’s home was torn apart. The only room untouched is a bathroom where she and her daughter held on tight as the EF-2 tornado ripped everything else apart. The strong winds even tossing an RV into the side of their home. A week later she’s still not sure how they survived. “We will forever be thankful,” she explained.

Their home and dozens more will need to be torn down. The damage in some areas is too extensive for repairs.

“We are dealing with not quite 100 major and destroyed families and every family has unique needs,” said Paige Roberts with the Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce.

Roberts is coordinating relief efforts and putting volunteers with families who need help. She says food and supplies are taken care of, but now they need volunteers who can do manual labor.

“People who can come pull debris to the road to be picked up, who can help put tarps on, who can cut trees,” she explained.

One of those volunteers is Mike Wolf. He lives in Ocean Springs and has continued to help for several days.

“These are hardworking every day people that have built their life up and it can be gone in a second,” said Wolf.

He’s helped the Smith family pick up wood, metal and other items from their property Monday. He’ll continue to help as long as he’s needed.

“The more we can help them the quicker they can get back to living their lives,” he added.

The cleanup will take weeks, and even months, Roberts tells us. If you can help please call (228) 990-4222 and someone will provide you with an assignment.