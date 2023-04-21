GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new committee is up and running with a big vision to help George County students, and adults, have opportunities in the arts.

The Arts Committee, under the nonprofit George County Chamber of Commerce, formally organized after the making of Lucedale’s first mural in order to build on that success and continue to promote the arts throughout the county.

The first major project is co-hosting the Second Saturday event on May 12 in downtown Lucedale.

Plans for the event include:

Art from George Co. Middle School students on display and for sale, tentatively in Kate Havard Memorial Park.

Musicians performing, or “busking”, on the stage and all along Main Street.

Coloring contest for elementary school students.

Contest for middle and high school students to paint flowers on participating downtown businesses the week before the event. The winner, selected by a panel of judges, will receive $25. The free registration form must be completed.

Interactive 3-D chalk art on display near Buttons & Bows Boutique and a princess storytime in the shop’s courtyard at the beginning of the event.

“Small Town Idol” talent competition will begin at 7 p.m. on the Coffee Pot parking lot stage. Online entries and the $5 fee are due May 1 with a video audition emailed to taclucedale@gmail.com. The top 10 acts will perform at Second Saturday and the winner will receive a $200 prize.

The committee is also making a special emphasis on recruiting arts and crafts vendors from across the region with booth space in the middle of Main Street. The discounted vendor fee for May is $30. Registration is available online by Downtown Merchants of Lucedale.

“We want to make arts really valuable here and be known for that,” said committee chair Jacob Havard. “There is so much talent in the county and we want to give those artists an opportunity to showcase their work.”

The committee hopes to make the May arts showcase an annual event in Lucedale, similar to the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival hosted each November in Ocean Springs.

Beyond the event, the group of local artists is in the middle of painting a second mural, depicting an extensive nature scene, on the side of the Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Traditions building on Mill Street, a few yards south of Main Street.

Another mural is planned on the side of the George County Times building on Main Street paying homage to its history and first publisher.

The artists planning the events and creating the public art are all volunteers. Any fees collected and donations to the non-profit go towards its mission to give students an opportunity to learn about and practice art.

The first Trisha Havard Art Scholarship will be presented next month. George Co. High School seniors can pick-up an application for the $500 award at the school office or chamber of commerce. It is due back by April 28.

“Next year, we really want to push to give three scholarships: for visual art, music and dance,” Havard said. “It’s a good way to remember Ms. Trisha Havard from when she taught art at the middle school for so long and had such an outreach and did so much in the community.”

In the next year, once a foundation is set, the group also hopes to start a membership program for anyone interested in the arts to join the organization. The long-term vision includes facilitating community art classes on topics like pottery and watercolor painting, making a children’s book about the city and forming a theater troupe to stage productions.

Updates on the group’s activities and events are posted on the Facebook page: The Arts Committee of GC Chamber of Commerce. The Second Saturday event is scheduled for May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Lucedale. The monthly event will take a break in June and July before returning in August.