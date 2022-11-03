GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Events honoring veterans are planned through the beginning of November in George and Greene counties, Mississippi in recognition of Veterans Day.

Saturday, Nov. 5

11 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade in downtown Lucedale. Route begins at L.C. Hatcher Elementary, right on Winter St., right on Main St. and ending at Virginia St. The family of former American Legion Post 53 Commander Kimble Cochran will be the Grand Marshall. A veterans appreciation luncheon will be held at the American Legion on Beaver Dam Road.

Thursday, Nov. 10

9 a.m. – Veterans from Greene County and their families will be recognized in a program at the Greene County Courthouse. Refreshments will follow in the Justice Court Building. Pictures of local veterans for recognition can be sent to Veteran Service Officer Sue Turner at sturner@greenecountyms.gov or 601-394-2442.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Veterans and their spouses are invited to a free drop-in lunch from the George County Veterans Service Office at Shady Grove Community Center, 15206 MS-26 W, Lucedale.

Friday, Nov. 11

8 a.m. – The 6th Grade History Club at Agricola Elementary will host its annual Veterans Day breakfast and appreciation program.

Monday, Nov. 14

12 p.m. – Free meal served to all veterans by the Lucedale Rotary Club at the MGCCC George County Center Multipurpose Building.