WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – A pair of killed Bay St. Louis officers were honored by Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation on Friday, Jan. 27.

Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe were killed early Dec. 14 while responding to a call for a welfare check at a Motel 6.

House Resolution 63, introduced by Rep. Mike Exell (R- Pascagoula) and cosponsored by the state’s other three representatives reads:

Whereas Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe passed away in the

line of duty on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Bay St. Louis,

Mississippi;

Whereas Sergeant Steven Robin served Mississippi with the Bay St. Louis Police

Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and the Waveland Police

Department;

Whereas Sergeant Steven Robin is survived by his wife, Amy Bush Robin, his

parents, Michael and Julie Robin, his son, Brandon Boudreaux, his two

special girls who Steven considered daughters, Tessa Delsied and

Emmaleigh Melton, his granddaughter, Rosie Labelle, his two brothers,

Brian and Glenn Robin, his father-in-law, Lester Bush, his mother-in-

law, Mary Bush, his brother-in-law, Brad Bush, his sister-in-law,

Stephanie Bush, and his two godchildren, Braeleigh and Addilyn Delsied;

Whereas Officer Branden Estorffe served Mississippi with the Bay St. Louis

Police Department and the Mississippi Military Department Gulfport

Combat Readiness Training Center;

Whereas Officer Branden Estorffe is survived by his parents, Ian and Heather

Estorffe and Jennifer Gilkerson, his siblings, Lilly and Sophia

Estorffe, Jordana and Chloe Gilkerson, and Andrew Porter, his

grandparents, Rex and Lynda Estorffe and Tommy and Sheila Burkett, and

his aunts and uncles, Lauren and Greg Walters, Jennifer and Jason Polk,

and Chad Goodfellow;

Whereas Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe received numerous

accolades in recognition of their dedication and expertise;

Whereas Sergeant Steven Robin received Overall Top Academic Honors with the

Hancock County Law Enforcement Training Academy and took on supervisory

roles at the Waveland and Bay St. Louis Police Departments, including

Field Training Officer and Sergeant with both departments, and his

passion for the job propelled him into a leadership role on shift with

his fellow officers;

Whereas Officer Branden Estorffe was recognized for Top Academics with the

Combat Readiness Training Center, earning the Firearms Award with the

Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy, and maintaining high

firearms standards with the National Rifle Association and the Hancock

County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, and was known to be

proactive on duty and always ready to back up his fellow officers; and

Whereas Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe will be remembered as

heroes who protected their community and loved their families and

friends: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives–

(1) expresses deep condolences to the families and

colleagues of the Mississippi police officers, Sergeant Steven

Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, who made the ultimate

sacrifice in the line of duty and whose sacrifice will not be

forgotten;

(2) recognizes all of the countless selfless and heroic

actions carried out by local law enforcement officers;

(3) expresses strong support for law enforcement officers

in Mississippi and across the United States who serve and

protect their communities; and

(4) acknowledges the importance of honoring and remembering

fallen local law enforcement officers killed in the line of

duty.

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Amy Anderson, a 43-year-old Ocean Springs veterinarian, had checked into a motel in Bay St. Louis before dawn with her 8-year-old daughter and then asked the motel manager to call police.

Tindell said she likely had an untreated mental health disorder and believed someone was following her in a white pickup truck and was threatening her life.

After the officers decided to call state Child Protection Services, Anderson and the daughter began loading Anderson’s Toyota Highlander to leave the motel. Tindell said body camera footage shows that Robin was still interacting with Anderson when she shot Robin once in the head from the driver’s seat of the SUV at 4:19 a.m.

Investigators say 43-year-old Amy Anderson shot at the officers after they tried talking to her in the parking lot for half an hour before calling Child Protection Services about Anderson’s eight-year-old daughter locked in the car with her.

Estorffe approached, exchanging shots with Anderson that ultimately killed both the second officer and the woman. Anderson died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Tindell said an autopsy and other forensic testing showed the round that killed her came from Estorffe’s gun. That contradicts the initial statement from state investigators on Wednesday that they believed Anderson had shot and killed herself.

Robin died in the parking lot. Estorffe died a short time later at a hospital.

The girl wasn’t injured in the shooting.The two officers were buried in a joint funeral in Bay St. Louis.