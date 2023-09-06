JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people have died and two others were injured after a chase in Jackson overnight.

Jackson police said four suspects fled from officers in a stolen vehicle. According to investigators, the suspects crashed into another vehicle, and the chase ended at the corner of Highway 80 and University Boulevard.

Two people died at the scene. There’s no word on the condition of the two others who were taken to a local hospital.

Investigators said the person in the vehicle they hit is okay.

Police said they found various narcotics and weapons inside the suspects’ vehicle, as well as evidence of them burglarizing other vehicles.