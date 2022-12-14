BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call for service. When they arrived, they encountered a woman.

MBI officials said the woman, who has not been identified, fatally shot one officer and injured another before she killed herself. Investigators said the second officer later died from his injuries.

The officers have not been identified.

Once MBI agents complete their investigation, they will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.