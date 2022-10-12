GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Representatives from Atmos Energy and the state’s Public Service Commission will be in George County this month.

The group will share information and answer questions about natural gas service expansion during a town hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. in the Community Center of Agricola, 3161 Cooks Corner Road, Lucedale.

Atmos Energy will serve hot dogs and hamburgers.

Over the coming years, pipeline expansion will be able to supply natural gas to about 360 existing homes and 32 commercial businesses in the Agricola community, the company says. Atmos currently serves customers in the city of Lucedale.

The company will also share information in the town hall about their gas appliance rebate program. Up to $500 per natural gas appliance installed for new customers, up to $1,000 total.

The expansion is made possible through the Infrastructure Expansion Initiative, a program created in 2017 by the Public Service Commission to expand natural gas service to rural areas. It calls for a $55 million state investment to extend natural gas service to at least 10,000 households by 2027.