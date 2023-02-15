GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County residents will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about a solar farm planned in the Rocky Creek community.

The project is proposed by Sunflower Solar, LLC and parent company Pine Gate Renewables, based in Asheville, N.C. The company has 1,000 acres under contract for development.

Company representatives will host a drop-in informational session from 4 to 7 p.m. at the George County Senior Citizens Building on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The company will sell electricity produced from the solar panels to electric companies in the area. Written testimony from the company to the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) in November says the proposal is to connect to the transmission grid of Southern Company, the owner of Mississippi Power.

“The Sunflower Solar project will serve as a reliable, cost-competitive source of renewable energy for Mississippi customers and the surrounding community for over 40 years of useful life,” wrote Piper Miller, Pine Gate’s vice president of market development.

The PSC granted the company a certificate of public convenience and necessity in December, allowing it to move forward with construction of the 112 megawatt facility. It plans to begin construction this year for the project to become fully operational in 2025.

Construction cost for the project provided by the company to the PSC is estimated at $113 million, a $33 million increase from estimates given less than four months prior.

“The primary cost drivers are the substantial increases in materials and shipping costs, increasing labor costs fueled by high inflation and shortage of qualified labor, and overall supply constraints as a result of increasing demand for renewable energy and global supply chain challenges,” Miller wrote.

Moving the project forward remains dependent on agreements with the county and power company to purchase the electricity.

Pine Gate operates 85 solar projects across the U.S. The 650-acre Cane Creek Solar project is under construction in Clark County.

A second project, spanning 600-800 acres in Hancock County was approved by the county’s planning commission in 2021. The company has until April to begin work on the Moonshot Solar project before it would have to request a second extension.

In all, Global Energy Monitor lists five solar farms built in Mississippi since 2017. Six more, not including George County’s, are under construction or formally announced. By acreage, the George County development could be the largest in the state to date.