RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tori Bowie, a native of Mississippi and an Olympic sprinter, has died. She was 32.

Her management team made the announcement of her passing on Twitter.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” said Icon Management Inc.

Bowie was born in Sandhill, Mississippi, and went to Pisgah High School in Rankin County.

She had a personal record of 6.95 m for the long jump, set in 2014. She won gold (4×100-meter relay), silver (100m) and bronze (200m) at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Her cause of death has not been released.