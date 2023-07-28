BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Don’t steal, don’t cheat and don’t lie to get tickets for the Tim McGraw concert!

Officials with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Facebook Friday that McGraw would be bringing his Standing Room Only Tour to Biloxi. The concert is set to be held on June 13, 2024, with special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

The venue is hosting other big-name acts in the second half of 2023 including Hardy on Dec. 9, Guns N’ Roses on Sept. 20, Kodak Black on April 15 and Mercy Me on Oct. 6.