KNOBTOWN, Miss. (WKRG) – Thousands of locals and visitors from all across the country are expected to gather in Greene County on Saturday, Feb. 25 to celebrate Black History Month.

It is the 27th year of the Knobtown Black History Parade in the unincorporated community of about 200. This year’s theme is “On the Shoulders of our Ancestors, We Rise” to pay tribute to local pioneers that paved a way for the Black community. Honorees include locals that helped integrate schools and some of the first Black elected officials in the county.

“This year we wanted to bring it closer to home because we have a lot of people who paved the way for us in our community. It encouraged our generation to do more and if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing, said organizer Amanda Johnson.

The event was formed by Johnson’s parents and a small group at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in 1994 as a way to educate local students about Black history and their heritage. That mission continued with a week of guest speakers on topics like Black contributions to the medical field, entrepreneurship, music and arts this year.

It has grown from a parade of about three cars to hundreds of vehicles, floats and performers stretching the entire six mile route, end to end. Many mark it as an annual homecoming, some to their physical home, others as a meet-up spot with loved ones from as far as California and New York.

“It’s become a lot about families and friends getting together. There’ll be family and class reunions all weekend [and] different programs, church services, cook-outs, concerts all around,” Johnson said. “Some people have started coming together this weekend instead of the holidays.”

This year’s parade will begin at Mt. Olive Church (outside State Line), down Martin Luther King Drive, right on Walley Haley Loop, left on Knobtown Road and left at MLK Drive to end at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church.

Registration for the parade is free, beginning at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive. No ATVs are allowed on the route this year.

Visitors can park along the roads and at churches to watch the parade. Many locals will also open their properties for parking, some for a small fee. Johnson encourages everyone to arrive early to navigate the traffic. Roads on the route close at noon and the parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We just hope everyone enjoys themselves and it’s a really fun, peaceful return after COVID,” Johnson said.

Food and craft vendors will be set-up in the area, no pre-registration required. Volunteers will also be selling t-shirts and fundraising for an annual scholarship program for local youth to attend college. Updates on the parade are posted on the event’s Facebook page.