JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer often brings a wave of heat-related injuries, but experts have guidance on protecting yourself against these conditions.

According to ready.gov, extreme heat is the leading cause of death for all weather-related calamities. The agency under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say four groups of people are most susceptible to heat complications: young children and infants, older adults, those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women.

Melanie Lee is a Nurse Mentor at AccentCare. But despite pre-existing conditions, Lee asserted that anyone is susceptible to heat-related injuries.

“If people are not aware of their predisposition to developing dehydration or heat-related injuries, then they’re not going to be aware there’s things they can do to prevent this from happening,” Lee said.

Ready.gov notes three common heat-related illnesses: heat stroke, cramps, and exhaustion. Below are the symptoms for each.

Heat Stroke

Dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness

Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F) taken orally

Rapid, strong pulse

Red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat

Heat Cramps

Muscle pains or spasms in the arms, legs, or stomach

Heat Exhaustion

Dizziness, headache, or fainting

Fast or weak pulse

Heavy sweating or paleness

Muscle cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Tiredness or weakness

To help prevent the onset or worsening of these symptoms, Lee tells WJTV 12 News of the importance of being mindful of others.

“Make sure that grandma and grandpa or whomever is feeling well before you get them to go out to some of these activities with you. And if it’s a family BBQ, make sure there’s a place indoors for them to get to that’s cool enough,” said Lee.

Water is something that Lee recommends everyone consume before they get thirsty. This is especially important if one consumes anything that causes dehydration, like some medications or alcohol.

“Alcohol itself is a diuretic, and it’s going to dehydrate you even faster, putting you more at risk of complications from heat injury, so make sure you’re drinking water if you’re going to be drinking, you know, the cerveza,” Lee said.

Cerveza is the Spanish word for beer.