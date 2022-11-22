GULFPORT, Miss (WJTV) – An 80-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for felony sex crimes against children that happened on a Mississippi Coast Navy base.

The Sun Herald reported Julius Robert Palafox, of San Antonio, was arrested after an investigation began in December 2020. He was accused of inappropriately touching two minor children at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport.

Investigators said the incidents happened over a period of several years.

According to Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, Palafox made incriminating statements during interviews which led to his guilty plea.

He will serve his sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).