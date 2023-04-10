GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — A Texas man will serve 11 years and three months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after an I-10 traffic stop.

Miguel Mendoza, 33, of Elgin, Texas, was sentenced on April 6 in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, on Monday, Oct 17, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I-10 East in Pass Christian. Mendoza was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

An extensive search of the vehicle revealed a pressure activated access panel for two improvised compartments on each side of the vehicle’s drive shaft. The driver side compartment contained two cellophane wrapped packages containing 2.5 kilograms of cocaine.

The passenger side compartment contained two plastic and aluminum foil wrapped packages containing one kilogram of methamphetamine. Deputies found tools inside the vehicle that were readily available to raise the vehicle and gain access to the compartment.

Mendoza was indicted by a federal grand jury and he pleaded guilty on January 17 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.