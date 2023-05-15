Lori Massey and Debra Joiner (pictured with School Board President Barkley Henderson) were reassigned to different schools on Monday, May 15.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A group of teachers, staff and parents from Agricola Elementary School (AES) say they’re disappointed in the school board and the direction of the district after a sudden leadership change at the school.

Over 30 people crammed inside the meeting room Monday night, fanning themselves with agenda packets in the stifling hot, windowless building. School board members met in a closed door executive session for 90 minutes to discuss the changes.

Ultimately, the board came back into the room and voted 4-1 to approve the transfer of AES Principal Lori Massey to the new Alternative School Director position.

At the beginning of the meeting, Amanda Hayes, a third grade reading teacher at AES, spoke on behalf of the group. Many in the audience, wearing their views on their t-shirts: “You can’t spell Agricola without L-O-R-I” nodded their heads and applauded after Hayes spoke.

“She is so personable, that’s just a part of who she is. We’ve never worked for an administrator that listens and cares like she does,” Hayes said. “With the structure of the alternative school, she loses out on so much of what she has built and what she and Agricola thrive on.”

The alternative school provides instruction and behavior modification programs to students suspended for more than 10 days, expelled, exhibiting disciplinary problems or court-ordered to attend. The program is intended to be a temporary measure to allow the student to return to the traditional classroom.

District records list three teachers for the program currently, which will be moved from the high school to middle school in the upcoming year. The management responsibilities currently appear to fall under Operations Director Chris West.

Many of Massey’s supporters at the meeting saw her transfer to the alternative school as a demotion after her career with the district and leadership of AES. She is eligible to retire after one more year with the district. The group said she has always prioritized connecting with students every day and supports her staff on every level.

Massey will be replaced by Debra Joiner, principal at L.T. Taylor Intermediate School. She was not at the meeting but is also eligible for retirement after next school year, the group said. L.T. Taylor Lead Teacher Mitzi Davis was promoted to principal.

Joiner was named District Administrator of the Year in February. Dr. Massey has been helping to oversee a $547,000 gymnasium renovation at Agricola with classroom additions planned for next year. Neither could be reached for comment after the meeting.

“They have cultivated a learning environment that is specialized to fit their students’ specific needs and cultures. Neither one of them deserve this. Not one, but two families, are being broken up tonight,” Hayes said. “In what way does this benefit children in the community to uproot two individuals with only a year until retirement and place them in unfamiliar territory?”

AES staff said they were informed of Superintendent Wade Whitney’s recommendation for the staff changes on Friday, the same day the notice of the special-called school board meeting was announced.

The group pushed for the board to vote down the recommendation, letting both Massey and Joiner stay at and presumably retire from their respective schools, and be allowed to interview and train their replacements.

Maria Clanton, a former GCSD administrator and member of the state’s Alternative Education Regional Task Force, was the only board member to vote against the consent agenda, which included the staffing changes.

“I prayed long and hard about the decision that was before me. I considered all the information, all of the points made by everyone, and then voted the way I felt led to vote,” Clanton said after the meeting.

Board President Barkley Henderson said he couldn’t say much on the decision as a personnel matter. “We just had to go in a different direction. I hate to see how it all happened but we needed to do it,” he said.

After the meeting, Hayes said she was disappointed but not surprised by the decision, and the focus needs to turn to electing school board members that value the input of school staff and have knowledge of educating children.

“All these proceedings have done is push a negative narrative on how this board deals with issues and staff in the district,” Hayes said. “It communicates the board’s contempt for the school, staff, teachers and planning.”

“Our voices were not heard,” she told the board members as she left the room.

With the room mostly cleared out at the end of the meeting and board members in another executive session, Superintendent Whitney shared his mantra while discussing a number of topics with central office staff: “It is what it is.”