JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The inauguration for Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) was held on Tuesday, January 9.

Reeves is serving a second term as Mississippi’s governor after defeating Democrat Brandon Presley in the 2023 General Election. The 49-year-old is the fourth Mississippi governor to win two consecutive terms.

During his speech, Reeves said he wants to curb the trend of young people leaving to pursue careers in other places.

“For too many decades, Mississippi’s most valuable export has not been our cotton or even our culture. It’s been our kids,” Reeves told lawmakers, state officials and several international diplomats.

He said people from Mississippi hold prominent positions in government, business and entertainment.

“They made other places better, and we missed out on all they could have done here at home,” he said.

Reeves campaigned by focusing on tax cuts, job creation, low unemployment and improvements in education. He also cast his Democratic opponent as a liberal backed by out-of-state donors who were out of step with Mississippi.

Reeves held two other statewide elected offices before becoming governor four years ago. He served two terms as treasurer and two as lieutenant governor.

The inauguration will be followed by an inaugural parade at 2:00 p.m. in Downtown Jackson. There will be an open house at the Governor’s Mansion from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The inaugural ball will be held at the Mississippi Trade Mart from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets are required for this event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.