An outline of the George County Industrial Park on an aerial image.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Grants will fund improvements to the industrial parks in George and Greene counties in a statewide campaign to attract new industries.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the grants during a press conference Thursday, Feb. 16. $57 million from Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and Appalachian Regional Commission will go toward developing “project-ready sites” across the state.

George County will receive up to $215,200 for “clearing, grading, access road improvements and to make plans for rail access, water and wastewater” in the industrial park.

Community Development Director Ken Flanagan says the project focuses on 80 acres east of Vulcan Materials to improve the site’s marketability to larger businesses. Plans include creating a new main entrance road, in part to be able to tour the lot with prospective developers. Vegetation will be cleared from about 20 acres and the ground will be leveled.

The county will be expected to match 20% of the total costs, 10% of which can be through pay for their own road crews to build out the main entrance to the site. Work will also include pre-engineering to look at expanding the line for the Mississippi Export Railroad.

Work at the site could begin later this summer after a grant agreement is signed with MDA.

Greene County will receive up to $50,000 for “environmental due diligence” for 20 acres in Its industrial park.

Economic Development Director Danny Box says it will fund environmental studies required before any construction begins. The findings will make sure new developments are on land free of hazardous material and do not interfere with protected areas like wetlands.

The county will be expected to match 50% of the total cost of the studies. The industrial park is located across from South Mississippi Correctional Institute. Cutting Edge Meat Company opened in the area last spring.

“It’s all about spending money to make money. The hope would be businesses would be attracted by the county investing in the site that will speed up the time it would take for them to build a new development,” Box said.

Other projects in south Mississippi receiving funds are:

$3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service in the Jackson County Aviation Technology Park

$4 million to build rail cargo foundation with storage and staging at the Port of Pascagoula River Harbor

$150,000 for environmental due diligence at the GST Site in Harrison County

$50,000 for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park

$2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading at Pearl River County Industrial Park

$25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park in Wayne County

$250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site in Jones County

$9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road at EagleOne in Forrest and Lamar Counties

“These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians,” Gov. Reeves said.

All the funding for the site development projects is coming from funds already allocated to MDA to distribute to local governments. The governor also announced a $1.29 billion plan to fund transportation infrastructure projects. It will be dependent on state lawmakers allocating funds during the current legislative session.

Proposed transportation projects in the southern region include:

$43,014,474 for pavement rehab and widening of US 49 O’Neal Road to School Road in Harrison County.

$60 million for widening of US 90 from SR 609 to Dolphin Drive in Jackson County

Forrest County- $64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase 1 in Forrest County

$111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase 2 in Forrest County

$20 million for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins in Covington County

$30 million for US 84 rubblization of concrete section from US 51 to SR 184 in Lincoln County

$6 million for reconstruction of SR 48 at Davo Creek in Walthall County

$25 million for reconstruction and slide repair of US 84 near Roxie in Franklin County

Reeves is also requesting $24 million to widen I-10 from Diamondhead to Wolf River in Harrison and Hancock counties. The state transportation commission has already funded this project. Reeves wants the state legislature to allocate new funds so MDOT’s general funding can be freed up and used on additional projects.

Thursday’s announcement comes as state lawmakers debate how to spend a record surplus. Mississippi raked in $7.38 billion in the last fiscal year, $1.46 billion higher than expected.

A Feb. 13 report from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee indicates the state is on track to exceed last year’s haul. With five months to go in the fiscal year, revenue collected through the end of January is $502 million, or 13.2%, higher than expected.