JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21.

Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina.

A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served North Carolina public schools as a teacher, principal, district superintendent and state education leader.

“Dr. Taylor possesses all the qualities the Board sought for the next state superintendent of education. He brings extensive leadership experience at the school, district and state levels and the skill and commitment needed to continuously improve student achievement statewide,” said board chair Rosemary Aultman.

Taylor earned a Master’s of School Administration and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Fayetteville State University in North Carolina.

During his 10-year tenure as a district superintendent, Dr. Taylor was selected for numerous state roles including an assessment task force that drafted new legislation for statewide student assessment, MDE says. He currently serves as the governor’s appointee on North Carolina’s Center for the Advancement of Teaching.

“Mississippi has made tremendous strides in literacy and our goal as a state should be to continue this growth and refine the work that has produced such great results, Taylor said. “Our parents expect the best from us as educators, and I will work tirelessly to meet this goal. As always, parents should have the loudest voice regarding the education of their children, and as State Superintendent you will have my listening ear.”

He is married to retired Col. Vivian Taylor and has three grown children.

Taylor will take office in January. Former superintendent Carey Wright retired in June after nine years in the position.