GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 21.

The George County Sheriff’s Office and MBI say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Hill Top Drive, between Barton-Agricola and Cooks Corner roads, in the Agricola community around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night.

During the response, a deputy fired their weapon, injuring the suspect.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital from the scene where he is currently listed in stable condition under armed guard.

MBI investigators say they are currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.