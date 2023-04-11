STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – South Mississippi residents will have an opportunity to share concerns about internet availability when state broadband leaders pay a visit to the area.

The state’s Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility (BEAM) will host the community meeting in Perkinston at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College student union on Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend to share their experience with internet connectivity and hear updates on internet expansion in the area.

BEAM is in the process of mapping internet availability at every street address across the state to direct federal and state funding to the areas with the most need.

While the majority of Mississippians have some sort of internet access, 68% are unserved or underserved with slow and unreliable connections.

Internet availability in rural southeast Mississippi:

% with internet subscription % underserved % unserved Greene County 72.7% 26% 69.1% Stone County 76% 10% 56.8% George County 73.7% 9.4% 58.8% Perry County 77.2% 39.6% 4.4% Wayne County 69.8% 5.6% 18.7% Jones County 65.6% 16.2% 12.6%

Homes and businesses can have internet subscriptions and be considered unserved if their internet speed is less than 25 megabytes per second (Mbps) download speed and 3 Mbps upload speeds. An address is underserved with no access to the internet with 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload speeds.

Historically, internet service providers have been slow to expand service to rural and less densely populated areas across the state. Fiber has been gradually rolling out to some parts of the region, but BEAM leaders hope to incentivize internet service providers (ISPs) to continue expansion.

An application is scheduled to open this month for ISPs to seek state grants to expand service at 100 Mbps for uploading and downloading to unreached locations. The state has $151 million from the federal Capital Projects Fund and BEAM says it will match tens of millions in more funding for the projects.

The applications will be ranked in part based on how they meet the fund’s priorities:

Broadband infrastructure deployment designed to directly enable work, education, and healthcare monitoring

Address a critical need that resulted from or was made apparent or exacerbated by the COVID-19 public health emergency

Address a critical need of the community to be served by broadband

Award announcements for this round of funding are scheduled for June and the projects will have to be wrapped up by 2026. The state is expecting an additional $1.6 billion from the federal Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment Program later this year.