GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Major upgrades to buildings and roads in Greene County are on the horizon after a successful state legislative session for the Board of Supervisors.

In the final hours of the state legislative session, lawmakers passed a $702 million appropriations bill with money included for projects to local governments, including $2.7 million directly to Greene County.

Allocations to the Board of Supervisors from House Bill 603 are:

$500,000 to assist in paying costs associated with road construction and road repairs at the discretion of county supervisors.

$705,000 to help purchase equipment for the Emergency 911 Call Center.The county’s dispatch equipment has been out-of-date for several years, Economic Development Director Danny Box said. Earlier this month, 911 calls had to be routed to adjacent counties when the current system was offline. Parts for the current system are hard to find and expensive, and the equipment could fail without warning. The funds will purchase a new system.

$400,000 to construct a new Mississippi State University Extension Office adjacent to the Rural Events Center. The office temporarily moved to a trailer at the center last summer from the old Turner House on Oak Street in Leakesville. Supervisors voted in October to tear down the 100-year-old building with black mold and maintenance issues. The plans for the new building are 95% complete, Box says, meaning it could go out to bid in late 2023 or early 2024.

$600,000 for a new roof on the Greene County Rural Events Center and other repairs, as funds allow.

$550,000 for infrastructure improvements. Box says this is intended to rebuild and improve part of Old Highway 63. George County received a $1.6 million allocation to do work on 3.5 miles of the road from U.S. 98 to the Greene County line.

Other projects in the county will include $2 million for upgrades to equipment, furnishings and facilities for the career and technical education program at Greene County High School.

The state department of transportation (MDOT) received $1 million to widen and improve Old Highway 63 from the Hwy 57/63 intersection, past Leakesville Elementary and Wild Country Off Road, to the Chickasawhay River before the road turns into Main Street.

The town of State Line received $250,000 to help offset clean-up costs from Hurricane Zeta.

In the last session before statewide elections, State Rep. Dale Goodin introduced a number of bills for project requests in the county that died in committee. Some of the proposals were later included in the historically large appropriations bill. Projects that were not funded include:

$125,000 to overlay and improve drainage on Crenshaw Road

$415,000 to build a new voting precinct and community center in Supervisor Gary Fairley’s District 5

$2 million to overlay and improve Old Hwy 63 from the county line to Winborn Chapel Road

$1.4 million for improvements to Tung Oil Road and a segment of Neely Avera Road

No allocations were made directly to the town of Leakesville. A bill filed by Goodin died in committee that would have allocated $592,600 to the town to specifically fund:

$146,000 to repair River Street, Jane Drive, Hardy Avenue and West Capital Avenue

$75,000 to repair Lee Drive, Mississippi Street, North Davis Street, Marion Street and McLeod Avenue

$150,000 for repairs to Annex Road

$20,000 for repairs to Ferguson Avenue

$7,500 for repairs to Piggly Wiggly service road

$67,600 to repair Jasper Avenue, Florida Avenue and 4th Street

$7,500 to repair Westerfield Avenue

$60,000 to repair and upgrade the town’s stormwater and drainage systems

$34,000 to purchase machinery for road repair and maintenance

$25,000 to repair the Old Chickasawhay Bridge

The town had also requested funding to help repay a loan for Hurricane Zeta debris removal.

House Bill 603 needs to be signed by Governor Reeves before April 23 to become law and take effect July 1 for the funds to start being distributed.