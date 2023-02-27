MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — Even though it’s only February, it’s starting to feel like Summer on the Gulf Coast.
As the school year starts to wind down, Spring Break is quickly approaching. WKRG News 5 has created a list of schools and universities in the area and when they will be out for Spring Break.
Students in our Mississippi counties get to enjoy the break mid- to late-March. Here’s the list of local school systems:
|School/University
|Spring Break Dates
|George County School District
|March 20 – March 24
|Greene County School District
|March 20 – March 24
|Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
|March 20 – March 24
|Jones County Junior College
|March 13 – March 17
