GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – With the Feb. 1 filing deadline passed, a total of 39 candidates have qualified to fill 17 county-level positions in George County for the upcoming election.

All the candidates are running as Republicans. No Democrats, independent, or third party candidates filed to run.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Absentee voting begins June 24. The last day to register to vote in the primary is July 10.

If no candidate in a race wins a majority of votes, the top two from the primary will advance to a runoff election on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7. With no democratic, independent or third party candidates, no county offices will be contested in November but most state offices will be. Local referendums could also be placed on the ballot.

Full list of candidates

Sheriff

The race for Sheriff is an open contest with incumbent Keith Havard not running for reelection.

Terry Busby

Lisa Finlay Chimento

Larry R Havard

George Kalasountas

Mitchell D Mixon

David A Ray

Tax Assessor/Collector

Lena Jordan – incumbent

Terry Redd Rogers

Chancery Clerk

Cammie Brannan Byrd – incumbent

Circuit Clerk

Chad Welford – incumbent

Coroner

DeeAnn Murrah – incumbent

Kevin Welford

County Attorney

Joey Griffin – incumbent

Justice Court Judge, District 1

(Everything west of Hwy 63, with some overlap)

Mike Bullock – incumbent

Jessie Underwood – incumbent

Justice Court Judge, District 2

(Most homes east of Hwy 63, with some overlap)

Marty W Davis

James “Panky” Hill Jr

Martin A. Seib – incumbent

Constable, District 1

Glenn Ecroyd – incumbent

Stuart Fairchild

Charles Edwin Vise

Constable, District 2

Jerry Havard Jr. – incumbent

Board of Supervisors

This will be the first county election using the new district boundaries adopted after the 2020 census. The new map reflects changes in population since the 2010 census: -0.71% in District 1, +4.08% in District 2, +2.72% in District 3, -1.31% in District 4, -4.78% in District 5.

District 1 Supervisor

(Rocky Creek, Brushy Creek, Ward communities)

Frankie Massey – incumbent

District 2 Supervisor

(Agricola, Pine Level, Movella, Howell communities)

Stephanie Flood-Thomas

Lewis Howell

Patrick W White

Kelley Wright – incumbent

District 3 Supervisor

(Barton, Basin, Buzzard Roost communities)

Harrold Hank Cochran

Richard AC Henry

Larry D. McDonald – incumbent

District 4 Supervisor

(Central, Merrill, Bexley communities)

John Al Cooley

Gene Fields

Todd Greene

Larry A. Havard – incumbent

District 5 Supervisor

(Benndale, Twin Creek, Broome, Central communities)

Rickey E Breland

W. Henry Cochran – incumbent

Michael D Stringer

Election Commissioners

Election Commissioners represent the same districts as the Board of Supervisors. They serve four-year terms and alternate election years so not all commission positions are on the ballot at the same time. Candidates for these offices do not have to declare a party. They will first appear on the ballot in November, not the August primary.

District 2 Election Commissioner

Caleb R Howell – incumbent

District 4 Election Commissioner

Matthew Lamb – incumbent

State Elections

District 107, State House of Representatives

(majority of George County)

Steve Lott (R)

Doug McLeod (R) – incumbent

District 105, State House of Representatives

(Rocky Creek and Shipman communities)

Matt Brewer (R)

Elliot Burch (R)

Dale Goodin (R) – incumbent

Matthew Daves (D)

District 109, State House of Representatives

(Agricola, Barton, Howell, Movella communities)

Manley Barton (R) – incumbent

District 43, State Senate

(All of George County)

Dennis DeBar Jr (R) – incumbent

District Attorney – 19th Circuit

(George, Greene, Jackson counties)

Angel Myers Mcllrath (R) – incumbent

Public Service Commissioner – Southern District

Dane Maxwell (R) – incumbent

Nelson Wayne Carr (R)

Transportation Commissioner – Southern District

The race for Transportation Commissioner – Southern District is an open contest with incumbent Tom King not seeking reelection.

Charles Busby (R)

Steven Brian Griffin (I)

Governor

Tate Reeves (R) – incumbent

John Witcher (R)

David Grady Hardigree (R)

Gregory Wash (D)

Brandon Presley (D)

Bob Hickingbottom (D)

Gwendolyn Gray (I)

Lieutenant Governor

Delbert Hosemann (R) – incumbent

Shane Quick (R)

Tiffany Longino (R)

Chris McDaniel (R)

D. Ryan Grover (D)

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch (R) – incumbent

Greta Martin (D)

Secretary of State

Michael Watson (R) – incumbent

Shuwaski Young (D)

Treasurer

David McRae (R) – incumbent

Addie Green (D)

Agriculture Commissioner

Andy Gipson (R) – incumbent

Robert Bradford (D)

Bethany Hill (D)

Robert Briggs (D)

Terry Rogers II (D)

Auditor

Shad White (R) – incumbent

Larry Bradford (D)

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney (R) – incumbent

Mitch Young (R)

Bruce Burton (D)