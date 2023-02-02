GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – With the Feb. 1 filing deadline passed, a total of 39 candidates have qualified to fill 17 county-level positions in George County for the upcoming election.
All the candidates are running as Republicans. No Democrats, independent, or third party candidates filed to run.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Absentee voting begins June 24. The last day to register to vote in the primary is July 10.
If no candidate in a race wins a majority of votes, the top two from the primary will advance to a runoff election on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7. With no democratic, independent or third party candidates, no county offices will be contested in November but most state offices will be. Local referendums could also be placed on the ballot.
Full list of candidates
Sheriff
The race for Sheriff is an open contest with incumbent Keith Havard not running for reelection.
Terry Busby
Lisa Finlay Chimento
Larry R Havard
George Kalasountas
Mitchell D Mixon
David A Ray
Tax Assessor/Collector
Lena Jordan – incumbent
Terry Redd Rogers
Chancery Clerk
Cammie Brannan Byrd – incumbent
Circuit Clerk
Chad Welford – incumbent
Coroner
DeeAnn Murrah – incumbent
Kevin Welford
County Attorney
Joey Griffin – incumbent
Justice Court Judge, District 1
(Everything west of Hwy 63, with some overlap)
Mike Bullock – incumbent
Jessie Underwood – incumbent
Justice Court Judge, District 2
(Most homes east of Hwy 63, with some overlap)
Marty W Davis
James “Panky” Hill Jr
Martin A. Seib – incumbent
Constable, District 1
Glenn Ecroyd – incumbent
Stuart Fairchild
Charles Edwin Vise
Constable, District 2
Jerry Havard Jr. – incumbent
Board of Supervisors
This will be the first county election using the new district boundaries adopted after the 2020 census. The new map reflects changes in population since the 2010 census: -0.71% in District 1, +4.08% in District 2, +2.72% in District 3, -1.31% in District 4, -4.78% in District 5.
District 1 Supervisor
(Rocky Creek, Brushy Creek, Ward communities)
Frankie Massey – incumbent
District 2 Supervisor
(Agricola, Pine Level, Movella, Howell communities)
Stephanie Flood-Thomas
Lewis Howell
Patrick W White
Kelley Wright – incumbent
District 3 Supervisor
(Barton, Basin, Buzzard Roost communities)
Harrold Hank Cochran
Richard AC Henry
Larry D. McDonald – incumbent
District 4 Supervisor
(Central, Merrill, Bexley communities)
John Al Cooley
Gene Fields
Todd Greene
Larry A. Havard – incumbent
District 5 Supervisor
(Benndale, Twin Creek, Broome, Central communities)
Rickey E Breland
W. Henry Cochran – incumbent
Michael D Stringer
Election Commissioners
Election Commissioners represent the same districts as the Board of Supervisors. They serve four-year terms and alternate election years so not all commission positions are on the ballot at the same time. Candidates for these offices do not have to declare a party. They will first appear on the ballot in November, not the August primary.
District 2 Election Commissioner
Caleb R Howell – incumbent
District 4 Election Commissioner
Matthew Lamb – incumbent
State Elections
District 107, State House of Representatives
(majority of George County)
Steve Lott (R)
Doug McLeod (R) – incumbent
District 105, State House of Representatives
(Rocky Creek and Shipman communities)
Matt Brewer (R)
Elliot Burch (R)
Dale Goodin (R) – incumbent
Matthew Daves (D)
District 109, State House of Representatives
(Agricola, Barton, Howell, Movella communities)
Manley Barton (R) – incumbent
District 43, State Senate
(All of George County)
Dennis DeBar Jr (R) – incumbent
District Attorney – 19th Circuit
(George, Greene, Jackson counties)
Angel Myers Mcllrath (R) – incumbent
Public Service Commissioner – Southern District
Dane Maxwell (R) – incumbent
Nelson Wayne Carr (R)
Transportation Commissioner – Southern District
The race for Transportation Commissioner – Southern District is an open contest with incumbent Tom King not seeking reelection.
Charles Busby (R)
Steven Brian Griffin (I)
Governor
Tate Reeves (R) – incumbent
John Witcher (R)
David Grady Hardigree (R)
Gregory Wash (D)
Brandon Presley (D)
Bob Hickingbottom (D)
Gwendolyn Gray (I)
Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann (R) – incumbent
Shane Quick (R)
Tiffany Longino (R)
Chris McDaniel (R)
D. Ryan Grover (D)
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch (R) – incumbent
Greta Martin (D)
Secretary of State
Michael Watson (R) – incumbent
Shuwaski Young (D)
Treasurer
David McRae (R) – incumbent
Addie Green (D)
Agriculture Commissioner
Andy Gipson (R) – incumbent
Robert Bradford (D)
Bethany Hill (D)
Robert Briggs (D)
Terry Rogers II (D)
Auditor
Shad White (R) – incumbent
Larry Bradford (D)
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney (R) – incumbent
Mitch Young (R)
Bruce Burton (D)