GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Deputies are searching for Kayla Crawford, 31, last seen at her home on Tannertown Road in the Movella community on Friday, March 24. The sheriff’s office says she may be in the company of a male nicknamed “Mann”.

Crawford has been entered as a missing person on the National Crime Information Center to flag any law enforcement officers that may come into contact with her.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts can call the George County Communications Center at 601-947-9156 or their local law enforcement agency.

Information about any missing person or crime can also be reported as an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, through the mobile app “P3 Tips” or online at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/.