GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 62-year-old man. Deputies provided photos and a description of the man.

Deputies are searching for Bobby Woodard who was last seen Thursday, March 30 at his home on Marshall Smith Road in the Agricola community of George County.

Woodward is described at 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 145 pounds with “balding, grayish-blonde hair” and brown eyes, wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and boots.

“Mr. Woodard’s family advises he has a medical condition that may impair his judgement and is currently without needed medications,” reads the Facebook post.

Photo of Bobby Woodard provided by the George County Sheriff’s Office

Woodward has been entered as a missing person on the National Crime Information Center to flag any law enforcement officers that may come into contact with her.

Anyone with any information about Woodward’s whereabouts is urged to call the George County Communications Center at 601-947-9156.

Information about any missing person or crime can also be reported as an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, through the mobile app “P3 Tips” or online at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/.