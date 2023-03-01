GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Crews are working to clear a tipped semi-truck on MS Hwy 57 in George County, the second tipped over semi-truck in three days.

The George County Emergency Management Agency says a truck carrying wood chips tipped over on MS Hwy 57 at Broome School Road in the Broome community around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers and George County Sheriff’s deputies have shut down one northbound lane on the highway while the truck is removed.

EMA officials on the scene said the driver declined to be transported to the hospital.

It is the second incident in three days that a semi has tipped over on a state road in George County. A log truck tipped over on the Highways 63 and 26 connector on Monday, Feb. 27, blocking traffic in the Hwy 63N lane from 11 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Exactly one month earlier, on Jan. 27, the same north ramp was shut down for about four hours while a semi hauling wood chips blocked the road after tipping over.

No injuries were reported in either incident on Hwy 63.