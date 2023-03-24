LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Main Street is back open in Leakesville after a semi fire closed the road for about a half hour Friday morning.

The semi, hauling wood chips, caught fire in front of Green Park around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

Leakesville Volunteer Fire Department responded within a few minutes. It was extinguished with assistance from South Mississippi Correctional Institution crews by 8:15 a.m.

Leakesville VFD Chief Roger Polkey said the fuel line busted on the truck, sparking the flames. The cab was a total loss but the trailer was not damaged. There was not a significant amount of diesel fuel leaked to cause any additional fire or environmental concerns.

A section of Main Street was closed off by Greene County Sheriff deputies around 8 a.m. It reopened about 20 minutes later.