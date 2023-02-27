UPDATE: The scene was cleared by 1:20 p.m.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A semi-truck tipped over on the Highways 63 and 26 connector on Monday, Feb. 27, exactly one month after a similar incident.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a log truck rolled over at the on-ramp to Hwy 63 North from Hwy 26 around 11 a.m. Troopers are directing traffic around the scene while crews work to move the truck and spilled logs.

The MDOT traffic map does not have an estimate for when the ramp will reopen.

A semi-tipped over on the same ramp between Highways 63 and 26 on Jan. 27 and Feb. 27.

The north ramp was shut down for about four hours while a semi blocked the road after tipping over on Friday, Jan. 27.

No injuries were reported in either incident.