LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Second Saturday returns to downtown Lucedale on Feb. 11 for the 2023 season.

Part of Main Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic as visitors flood the street with local vendors and food trucks set up. Many businesses along Main Street will also be open extended hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live music is offered on the stage in the Coffee Pot Cafe parking lot.

It is the seventh year Second Saturdays have been hosted by the Downtown Merchants of Lucedale, with a few months on break during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has continually grown with an influx of vendors and visitors each year.

The February event will be the earliest event of the season. The organization is also planning to keep it going one month later this year into November.

Planned Themes by Month:

February : Valentine’s

: Valentine’s March : Car Show

: Car Show April : Easter (with balloon art, the Easter bunny, and egg activities for kids)

: Easter (with balloon art, the Easter bunny, and egg activities for kids) May : Mother’s Day (with an art walk and spring floral designs)

: Mother’s Day (with an art walk and spring floral designs) June and July : No event

: No event August : Jeepers

: Jeepers September : Small Town Heroes (with equipment from the National Guard Armory on display)

: Small Town Heroes (with equipment from the National Guard Armory on display) October : Fall Festival

: Fall Festival November: Live Music

Registration forms for vendors wanting to set-up in future months will be posted on the downtown merchants’ Facebook page.