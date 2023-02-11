LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The Second Saturday event held in downtown Lucedale has been canceled due to the dreary weather.

According to the Downtown Merchants of Lucedale Facebook page, the event scheduled for Feb. 11 has been canceled and the next Second Saturday will take place on March 11th. The Second Saturday event happens monthly on the second Saturday of the month.

Rain is expected to be light to moderate with the potential of showers in the afternoon and later evening. The forecast high is 52 degrees with the low being 40 degrees. Sunshine is expected to return Sunday and will stay lighting up our skies for the beginning of the week.