BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with NASA’s Stennis Space Center and Relativity Space outlined plans on Tuesday for a major expansion of its rocket and engine test facilities at the Mississippi site.

Relativity Space plans to build comprehensive facilities in the Stennis Test Complex to test its Aeon R engines.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is working with Relativity Space to assist with the project. Stennis, located near Bay St. Louis, will provide a range of site services as part of the partnership agreement.

“This expanded partnership is a testament to Stennis expertise and standing as the nation’s premier rocket propulsion test site,” Center Director Dr. Rick Gilbrech said. “Relativity Space continues to grow as an aerospace company, and Stennis is pleased to support its continued development. Working with them for the past four years, Relativity Space has become a valued member of the Stennis federal city.”

Relativity Space is clearing ground for construction of several new facilities. They plan to build new engine test stands, office buildings and a vehicle facility.

“This announcement is the latest step in an ongoing relationship with Relativity Space,” said Duane Armstrong, manager of the Stennis Strategic Business Development Office. “Stennis has worked with Relativity Space for several years to assist with the development and testing of its Aeon engines. The new expansion at Stennis is another demonstration of the value of the assets and expertise the center offers emerging aerospace companies. We look forward to working with Relativity Space as it continues to grow and pursue its space goals.”